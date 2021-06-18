IND vs NZ, WTC Final: Day 1's play called off due to rain and wet outfield

Fans will have to wait for one more day to catch the action of the World Test Championship final as Day 1 of the match was called off due to heavy rain.

The juggernaut clash between India and New Zealand was set to kick-off at 3 PM (IST), however, heavy downpour, kept delaying the match. After losing more than three hours on an opening day, the play has finally been called off.

The Day 1 of the highly-anticipated was abandoned without a toss. With this, all hopes rely on the reserve day set by ICC on June 23 that will be used to make up for lost overs and time due to rains.

"The Reserve Day has been scheduled to ensure five full days of play, and it will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day,” ICC had said in a release while announcing the playing conditions for the WTC final.

However, the weather forecast for the next four days is also not encouraging as the Rose Bowl is expected to receive some more showers in the upcoming days. In a situation where a result of the clash is not achieved, the match will be declared a draw and both the teams will share the Test Championship trophy.

“There will be no additional day's play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario," the ICC release on the playing conditions read.