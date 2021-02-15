'That's how you bat on dustbowl': Twitter explodes after Kohli, Ashwin register 50s on 'beach' Chennai pitch

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Feb 15, 2021, 01.15 PM(IST)

'That's how you bat on rank-turner': Twitter explodes after Kohli, Ashwin register 50s on 'beach' Chennai pitch (Photo: BCCI) Photograph:( Others )

Story highlights

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday produced batting masterclass on a 'beach' Chennai pitch as the duo scored a half-century each to extend India's lead in the second innings to over 350 runs.  

While England batsmen were outplayed by the Indian bowlers on Day 2, Ashwin and Kohli showed the visitors how to bat on a 'rank turner' as the duo tackled the English spin duo of Jack Leach and Moeen Ali with ease.  

With former England cricketers such as Michael Vaughan and Matt Prior criticising the Chennai pitch on Day 2 of the match after England were bowled out for a paltry 134, the Indian batters, especially Kohli and Ashwin produced batting of the highest caliber to register their respective half-century.  

Twitterati celebrated half-centuries of Kohli and Ashwin as India look on verge of winning the second Test to equalise the series 1-1. 

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the half-century by Kohli and Ashwin

Not only did Kohli and Ashwin shut critics of the Chennai pitch with their quality batting display, former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar also lashed out at the critics for unnecessary slamming the quality of the strip in Chennai. 

"We saw how Rohit Sharma getting 150, and yesterday he was getting close to ball and batting. This criticism (on pitch) is pretty warranted," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.   

"Some of them are saying that - but you have a seaming pitch in England. Australia get dismissed for 46 - the ball keeps seeming all throughout. No one talks about that. It's always about Indian pitches, and when the ball starts to turn, people pose a problem," he added. 

With Kohli and Ashwin still batting, the Indian duo would be looking to convert their 50+ scores to a century to make this Test even more special, moreover in front of the fans. 

