/'That’s what I do': Pak batter Salman Agha reveals story behind viral celebration after ton vs SL in ODI tri-series opener

Salman Ali Agha was the latest victim of Pakistan's captaincy roulette and answered his sacking as T20I skipper by scoring a match-winning hundred in the ODI tri-series opener against Sri Lanka on Sunday (October 18) in Rawalpindi. Agha scored 107 off 90 balls after coming in to bat at number five as Pakistan posted 305 in 49.5 overs. His celebration after scoring the hundred, where he put a finger near his right eye, went viral as well. Agha was also one of the seven players who were dropped from the Test squad mid-tour in England, further fueling debate about whether his celebration was directed at someone in particular.

Agha reveals what inspired his century celebration against Sri Lanka

The 32-year-old made his ODI debut for Pakistan in 2022, and the ton against Sri Lanka was the fourth of his career. At the post-match presentation, he was asked about the century celebration and said: "My son watches a lot of TV, so that was for him."

Upon being pressed on whether the celebration was a message in light of recent events (including being sacked as T20I captain), Agha said: "I don’t have the time to prove someone wrong or send messages. I love my cricket, I love batting and I love playing for Pakistan. That’s what I do. That celebration was just for my son. Otherwise, I have nothing to do with anything."

Agha's career at a glance