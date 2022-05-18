Thailand Open 2022: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth get off to winning starts, Saina Nehwal crashes out

India`s star shuttler PV Sindhu started her Thailand Open 2022 campaign with a win over USA`s Lauren Lam in the women`s singles category here in Bangkok on Wednesday.

Playing in court 3, Sindhu won the match by 21-19, 19-21, 21-18. The two-time Olympic medalist won the first game in a tough fight, winning it by 21-19. However, her American opponent bounced back in the next game, winning it by 21-19 to force the decider.

In the final game, the Indian showed a remarkable display of skill and clinched the match 21-18. The match lasted 59 minutes. Meanwhile, in the men`s singles playing in court 4, India`s ace shuttler HS Prannoy suffered a defeat against Malaysia`s Liew Daren 17-21 in the first game of the match.

The second game of the match saw HS Prannoy prevailing over Daren by 21-15 in a one-sided clash to force the decider. However, in the last game, Malaysian completely dominated Prannoy to seal the match with a 21-15 win.

Earlier in the day, Indian shuttlers Malvika Bansod and Kidambi Srikanth started their Thailand Open 2022 campaign with brilliant wins. While star shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out after losing to South Korea`s Kim Ga Eun in the women`s singles first-round match.