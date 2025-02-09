Game, set, match as Jil Teichmann defeated Mananchaya Sawangkaew 6-3, 6-4 to claim the coveted L&T Mumbai Open 2025 WTA 125 series singles title in fine style.

Advertisment

The former World No. 21, showed class, was in complete control of the match and added another accolade to her name at the Cricket Club of India (CCI), Mumbai. With this, Teichmann has also made it back into the Top 100 WTA rankings. In the doubles final, Amina Anshba and Elena Pridankina of Russia edged over Prarthana Thombare and Arianne Hartono in a thrilling 7-6(4), 2-6, 10-7 match to emerge victorious.

The winner of the singles title won 125 ranking points and a reward of $15,500 while the doubles champions have won 125 ranking points and a reward of $5,700.

Also Read: Trump at the Super Bowl LIX: A historic first for US President as his NFL feud lingers



With fresh legs, Teichmann and Sawangkaew went toe-to-toe in the opening three games of the first set and played an intense brand of Tennis. Tiechamann was leading the set 2-1 after which she used the momentum to her advantage and claimed the next four games on the trot. Despite Sawangkaew’s relentless efforts and swift movement across the court, she couldn’t match the speed of her opponent’s variation in shots. Sawangkaew tried to make a comeback winning two games in the end, however, Teichmann claimed the first set 6-3.

Advertisment

Teichmann took the first game of the second set but Sawangkaew refused to back down and made it 1-1. After six games played, the scores were 3-3 with both players matching their strides. Teichmann was dragging the rallies longer to tire Sawangkaew out and forced her into making errors.

Sawangkaew on the other hand continued to play aggressively with acrobatic shots near the net. Teichmann then won two crucial games in a row but Sawangkaew took one back right down the wire to make it 5-4. In the final set of the final, Teichmann showed an incredible level of class to win four points in a row and then eventually claimed the set 6-4 to to win the big match in straight sets.

In doubles, Thombare and Hartono displayed aggressive intent, racing to a 4-2 lead in the first set. However, the Russian duo, led by a determined Pridankina, mounted a fierce comeback, forcing the set into a tiebreak. Despite their valiant efforts, Thombare and Hartono narrowly lost the tiebreak, conceding the first set 6-7.

Advertisment

Undeterred by the setback, Thombare and Hartono regrouped in the second set, with coordinated teamwork and tactical adjustments, dominating the Russians with precise serves and well-directed net play. The pair levelled the match by taking the second set convincingly at 6-2.

The final set saw both teams locked in a tense battle. Thombare and Hartono initially held a 5-3 advantage and seemed poised for victory. However, the Russian duo dug deep, clawing their way back into the match. Under immense pressure, Anshba and Pridankina found their rhythm, capitalising on crucial errors by their opponents to turn the tide. They clinched the deciding tiebreaker 10-7, sealing the championship.

Results:

Singles: Jil Teichmann bt Mananchaya Sawangkaew 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles: Amina Anshba & Elena Pridankina bt Arianne Hartono & Prarthana Thombare 7-6(4), 2-6, 10-7