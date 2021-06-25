Tennis: Wrist injury forces Dominic Thiem to withdraw from Wimbledon 2021

Dominic Thiem as of late took to Twitter to affirm that he has withdrawn from the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. The Austrian, who hurt his right wrist during his Mallorca second-round experience against Adrian Mannarino, unveiled that his physical issue is excessively genuine for him to play any tennis throughout the following, not many weeks.

Dominic Thiem understood the degree of the issue solely after visiting Dr Angel Ruiz Cotorro in Barcelona. Clinical assessments uncovered that he pulled the ligaments on the ulnar side of his right wrist, putting him down and out for in any event five weeks.

"After being forced to retire from his opening match at the Mallorca Open on Tuesday due to an injury to his right wrist, Dominic Thiem traveled to Barcelona and underwent further medical examinations," the statement on Thiem's Twitter handle read. "Tests found that there is a 'detachment of the posterior sheath of the ulnar side of the right wrist, an injury that will not allow him to compete in the circuit for several weeks."

The assertion further clarified that the following five weeks will see Dominic Thiem wearing a brace over his right wrist. It is solely after that period that he can start the restoration cycle.

"Thiem will wear a wrist splint for 5 weeks before beginning a progressive process of specific, functional rehabilitation to regain mobility as well as muscle strength in his wrist and ultimately return to training on the court," the assertion proceeded.

Recently, Dominic Thiem had affirmed his investment at the ATP occasions in Hamburg, Gstaad, and Kitzbuhel. Nonetheless, the Austrian will currently need to miss that load of occasions because of the genuine idea of his physical issue.

It is additionally hazy whether Dominic Thiem will be back on schedule during the current year's North American hardcourt swing, which is planned to start off in August. He would need to get in some match practice before he begins his title protection at the US Open, however right now things are glancing pretty unpredictable in such a manner.

Dominic Thiem's assertion additionally uncovered that Dr. Holy messenger Ruiz Cotorro and his clinical group, who has additionally worked with 20-time Major champ Rafael Nadal before, will regulate his recuperation. Thiem will go through a couple of more MRIs look over the following not many days to decide the specific treatment measure.

"Dr. Angel Ruiz Cotorro and his medical team will supervise the progress of the injury, as Thiem will undergo further MRI scans and tests, and will decide when the player is fit to return to competition," the assertion read.

Dominic Thiem hopes to be back on the court soon, and he declared in his explanation that he expects to give it his best shot to make an effective rebound to the visit.

"I'm going to do everything the doctors say in order to recover as quickly as possible," Thiem said. "They've informed me that I might be out for several weeks, but I will do my best to be back on the court soon."