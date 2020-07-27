Tennis star Naomi Osaka upset on criticism over swimsuit photographs, says 'it's creeping me out'

Naomi Osaka has received some mean comments from social media users after the ace tennis star shared some of her photographs wearing a swimsuit. Osaka, who is the world’s highest paid female athlete, has tremendous fan following on social media and has over the years received immense love from her fans. However, things turned ugly when people asked her to maintain “innocent image” after she posted some of her pictures in a swimsuit.

Osaka took to social media platform Twitter to express her displeasure over some of the comments as the Japanese tennis star said that why do people thing they have the right to comment on what she can wear in what was a strong-worded tweet.

ALSO READ: 'Totally my fault...' - Lewis Hamilton denies he’s anti-vaccine following Instagram story backlash

"I just wanna say it’s creeping me out how many people are commenting @ me to maintain my “innocent image” and “don’t try to be someone your not”. You don’t know me, I’m 22, I wear swimsuits to the pool. Why do you feel like you can comment on what I can wear?" wrote Osaka who is currently ranked 10th in the world.

I just wanna say it’s creeping me out how many people are commenting @ me to maintain my “innocent image” and “don’t try to be someone your not”. You don’t know me, I’m 22, I wear swimsuits to the pool. Why do you feel like you can comment on what I can wear? — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) July 26, 2020 ×

As per a Forbes report in May, Osaka surpassed tennis legend Serena Williams to bag an annual earning of $34.4 million to become the highest paid female athlete in the world. The two-time Grand Slam winner also reportedly earned $1.4 million more in prize money and endorsement than Williams in the last 12 months.

ALSO READ: Tokyo opens empty Olympics venues up for public use

Not only that, Osaka also broke the record for most money earned in a single year by a female athlete, shattering the record held by retired tennis star Maria Sharapova, who had earned a whopping $29.7 million in 2015.

Osaka, a two-time Grand Slam champion, ranks No. 29 on the 2020 Forbes list of the world’s 100 top-paid athletes while Williams is No. 33.