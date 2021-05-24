Tennis: Novak Djokovic setting himself up to peak at Roland Garros

World number one Novak Djokovic says he is using the upcoming Belgrade Open to fine-tune his game to peak at Roland Garros, which starts next week.

Speaking on Sunday, the Serb added that he is happy with his game, fitness, and level of play he showed during the Rome Masters, where he lost to Rafael Nadal in the final.

"I was pleased with the way I played in Rome. Also, in the final, after five hours spent on the court there on Saturday, I came out and played almost three hours with Rafa (Nadal) on Sunday and I felt I could go on physically for a few more hours,"

"I've been setting up everything to peak in Paris and here it's about match play and it's about working on certain specific details in my game that hopefully, I'll be able to tweak them and make them perfectly tuned for Paris,"

"I'm happy with the way I've been feeling on the court and playing, so, hopefully, I can go all the way there (in Paris)," added Djokovic

Djokovic will play a tournament the week before the French Open for the first time in his career but he is happy with his home surroundings at a venue that just a month ago hosted the Serbia Open, in which he lost to Aslan Karatsev in the semi-finals.

"I'm really glad that I'm also able to play at home twice and spend more time with the family,"

"We can sleep at home, we can go around, we're not restricted to the bubbled environment, which is a fantastic thing and I feel like it brings me more mental serenity but also joy for being at home and playing at home and preparing myself for one of the most important tournaments of the year."