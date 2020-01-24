Australian Open: Serena Williams crashes out in third round in a 'shocker'

Serena Williams' dream for a record equalling 24th Grand Slam was shattered after a stunning defeat by China's Wang Qiang.

World No 27 beat seven-times Australian Open champion 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), 7-5 in the third round of the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.

The moment of a LIFETIME!



Qiang Wang puts on an absolute masterclass in the match of the tournament to shock Serena Williams 6-4 6-7(2) 7-5 and advance to a first career #AusOpen round of 16.#AO2020 pic.twitter.com/gnGkAMaU8X — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2020 ×

Williams and Wang Qiang have just met once before in the US Open 2019 quarter-finals where Serena handed a crushing defeat to Wang by beating her 6-1, 6-0.

Last time Williams won any Grand Slam was the Australian Open in 2017, she was a favourite contender for the cup this year too.

Let's take look at the chronological events in Williams Grand Slam campaigns post 2017 win:

She entered the French Open in the year 2018, after giving birth to her baby. She was forced to pull out of fourth-round encounter against Maria Sharapova, following a pectoral injury.

In Wimbledon 2018, Williams was beaten by Angelique Kerber 6-3, 6-3 in the women's singles finals.

In US Open 2018 she was beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Japan's Naomi Osaka in the finals.

Australian Open 2019, she lost to Karolina Pliskova to crash out in the quarter-finals 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

French Open 2019 similar upset in the third round 6-2, 7-5 by American Sofia Kenin,

Wimbledon 2019 she was thrashed 6-2, 6-2 in just 56 minutes in the final by Simona Halep.

In the US Open 2019, Serena was beaten by World No 15 Bianca Andreescu 6-3, 7-5 in the finals.

World No 8 was off to a bad start handing the first set to Wang Qiang, she fought hard in the second set and managed to secure a set win by edging past Wang Qiang.

Serena also won a 24-shot rally, after which she raised her arms in victory.

Never count out SERENA!



In a 24-shot rally, Williams rips a cross-court forehand winner to break Wang and keep her tournament hopes alive.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/MRAyMXMquA — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2020 ×

The final set was pretty tense because both players held their places, but Wang managed to convert the match point in her favour during the American's service.