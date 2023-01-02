Tennis legend Martina Navratilova diagnosed with breast and throat cancer

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with breast and throat cancer. The 66-year-old, who was born in Czechoslovakia, told Tennis.com that the diagnosis took place this week but added that the condition is curable. This is the second time that the tennis legend was diagnosed with cancer after 2010 when she was clear after six months of his initial diagnosis.

"The double whammy is serious, but fixable, and I'm hoping for a favourable outcome. It's going to stink for a while, but I'll fight with all I have got" she said in the interview according to AFP.

Navratilova won 18 Grand Slam singles titles during her illustrious career and she will be beginning the treatment in New York next week. She initially noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck and the resultant biopsy tested revealed stage one throat cancer. During the tests, the doctors found another lump in her breast leading to the discovery that the breast cancer has returned.

Due to the diagnosis, Navratilova announced that she will not be commentating at the Australian Open 2023. She has also cancelled all her future commitments due to the upcoming treatment.

“I really didn’t talk much about breast cancer before I had it,” Navratilova told PEOPLE magazine.