Tennis: ‘I’ll be okay’ - Novak Djokovic remains optimistic despite injury concerns ahead of Australian Open

World number one Novak Djokovic remains optimistic of his fitness despite a wrist injury preventing him from being at his best during his recent 4-6, 4-6 loss to Australia's Alex de Minaur in the United Cup on Wednesday (Jan 3). With the victory, De Minaur put the hosts on course for a 2-0 win over Serbia in their United Cup quarter-final. This also became the Serbian's first-ever loss in Australia in six years. As the Australian Open is set to kick off on Jan 14, all eyes are on Djokovic's fitness but the 36-year-old has ruled out any major concerns.

After the defeat, Djokovic told in a press conference, "I knew that probably, (I was) not going to be at 100% physically, emotionally, mentally game-wise in the opening week of a season. Neither did I expect that."

"I was not on my level but it was just one of these days where I didn't feel my best on the court, and (my) opponent played very well," he further stated.

'I have plenty of time to get in right shape for the Australian Open'

Djokovic added, "I think I'll be okay, to be honest. (The wrist injury) did have quite an impact, particularly on the forehand and serve. (But) I have plenty of time, I think enough time to get myself in the right shape for the Australian Open.

"The process is not strange to me. It's not unusual. I've been in this kind of situation so many times and I know what I need to do along with my team to get myself ready... I hope that I will not be injured this time around. That's what we're going to work on, to get my body in the right shape, optimal state, so that I can perform at the high level throughout hopefully the entire Australian Open," he concluded.