Tennis: Djokovic has great chance of winning French Open 2023 in Nadal’s absence, feels John McEnroe

All eyes are on the forthcoming French Open 2023 edition, which kicks off on May 28 in Paris, France. With no Rafael Nadal -- who announced his decision to withdraw from the tournament due to hip injury -- legendary star John McEnroe feels Novak Djokovic has a great chance of lifting the title at the Roland Garros.

It is to be noted that Djokovic has so far won 22 Grand Slam singles titles. Only two of them have come at the French Open, in 2016 and 2021. With no Nadal, his longtime rival, the Serbian will hope for ending as the eventual winner but will be wary of the threat posed by world number one Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, etc.

If Djokovic wins the French Open, he will become the most successful male player with as many as 23 titles (currently, Nadal is tied with the Serbian at 22). In addition, the 36-year-old will inch closer to Margaret Court’s record of most Grand Slams (24), combining men’s and women’s tennis.

Ahead of French Open's commencement, McEnroe was quoted as saying, "He's tied with Rafa, so this is an opening. He's had a tough year and a half in a lot of ways, and he's also done some incredible things. Novak, he's always looking for some inspiration, some fuel, and he's got some now, and he's got a great chance."

Last week, Nadal addressed a presser where he said, "The evolution of the injury I sustained in Australia has not gone as I would have liked. I have lost goals along the way, and Roland Garros becomes impossible. At this moment, I won't be able to be at Roland Garros. With what that tournament is for me, you can imagine how difficult it is. I have no intention of continuing to play for the next few months."

Further, he made a big claim by saying, "2024 is probably going to be my last year on the professional tour, I can't say this 100 percent because you never know what's going to happen."