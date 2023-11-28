Tennis: Aryna Sabalenka to play at Brisbane International in warm-up for Australian Open defence

Aryna Sabalenka will launch preparations for the defence of her Australian Open crown by playing at the Brisbane International, organisers said on Tuesday. Elena Rybakina -- beaten by Sabalenka in the final in Melbourne at the start of this year -- will also play at the December 31-January 7 Brisbane event.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka was already named in the field as she returns to tennis. "I'm excited about starting my 2024 Australian season in Brisbane," world number two Sabalenka said in a statement released by organisers. "Australia holds a special place in my heart after winning my first Grand Slam there."

Tournament director Cam Pearson said he was looking forward to welcoming the Belarusian Sabalenka and Moscow-born Kazakh Rybakina, who is fourth in the world. "We all remember the exciting Australian Open final the girls played at the start of the year," he told a news conference. "That has really kicked off what is a pretty exciting rivalry between the two players."

On the men's side, fast-rising world number 17 Ben Shelton of the United States will join a draw that also includes three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray. Pearson said he would welcome Australian Nick Kyrgios to the tournament if he recovers from injury in time.