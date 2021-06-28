Tennis: Andy Murray takes on Nikoloz Basilashvili on his Wimbledon return

Andy Murray gets back to singles action at Wimbledon interestingly since 2017 when he faces Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round on Monday.

Andy Murray, who prevailed at the All England Club in 2013 and 2016, has had almost no training on the grass in front of the current year's release. Andy Murray partook in Queen's, the place where he beat Benoit Paire 6-3, 6-2 in his opener prior to falling in the second round to possible victor Matteo Berrettini.

Nikoloz Basilashvili, in the meantime, has had a blended season hitherto. He has two titles in 2021, yet has additionally endured a line of early losses in different competitions. The Georgian lost right off the bat in Stuttgart, as well, tumbling to Marin Cilic in the second round. In any case, he made it to the elimination rounds at Halle, where he was ultimately crushed by Andrey Rublev.

Head-to-Head

There is no head-to-head record between Nikoloz Basilashvili and Andy Murray since this will be the first occasion when that they will go head to head in the main tour.

Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Andy Murray

Positioned no. 28, Nikoloz Basilashvili will begin his spat Wimbledon after he played his last match in Halle where he lost 6-1 3 6-3 to Rublev in the elimination round.

The Georgian has a created 21-16 success loss record in 2021, 6-2 on grass. Discussing his general vocation, Nikoloz Basilashvili has a by and large 358-298 record. He has a negative 18-20 record on the grass.

Positioned no. 119, Andy Murray will begin his disagreement in London after he played his last match in London where he lost 6-3 6-3 to Matteo Berrettini in the second round.

Andy Murray has a created 6-4 success loss record in 2021, 1-1 on grass. As far as his vocation, The Brit has a generally speaking 775-239 record. He has a positive 115-30 record on the grass.

Prediction

Taking everything into account, Andy Murray is the predominant at grasscourt, yet Nikoloz Basilashvili has the apparatuses to cause an agitated. Andy Murray's physical fitness is as yet under the scanner and if the match goes all the way, the Georgian could be the one to leave away with a success.

This vows to be a breaking challenge. Nikoloz Basilashvili has the weapons to test Andy Murray's safeguard, yet the Georgian additionally tends to go back and forth during matches.