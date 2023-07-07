Tamim's retirement call was unexpected, BCB boss urges veteran batter to reconsider decision as CWC approaches

Veteran Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal in a shocking turn of events on Thursday, announced his retirement from international cricket - three months before the start of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India. With Bangladesh being one of the ten participating nations in the CWC'23, Iqbal's absence came as a blow to the team.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan was among the ones who were shocked. And per the latest reports, Nazmul has urged Tamim Iqbal to reconsider his retirement decision - something he felt was taken emotionally and in a rush. The left-handed batter led Bangladesh against Afghanistan in the first ODI and was in line to captain the side in the upcoming World Cup.

Nazmul, alongside several board members, met in a hotel to discuss the immediate course of action. Nazmul revealed despite having direct, transparent and regular conversations with Tamim, the opener never discussed his plans to step aside when the World Cup is around the corner.

"The reason why we sat today is that suddenly we have seen that Tamim announced in the media that he retired. It was totally unexpected for us because we have had regular communication...and because he was the ODI skipper, even three days back we spoke with him about the squad, and even today I have spoken with him," Nazmul told reporters following the meeting.

"I did not have any clue that this kind of decision can come. I have spoken with him personally about his future, and he said that he will play till the next Champions Trophy, and later he spoke about World Cup captaincy with Jalal bhai (BCB cricket operation chairman), and I told him that he is the captain. As the World Cup is close there were no talks about the change of captaincy, and from a player like him, when such things (announcement of sudden retirement) come, it is very unfortunate," Nazmul said.

With Bangladesh also slated to play the Asia Cup 2023 (in August-September) ahead of the mega ten-team tournament that begins on October 5 in India, Nazmul said to him Tamim is still the captain and that the BCB boss is trying to communicate with him.

"As I have sent a message, I have to wait and see if he replies. I am hoping that we can sort out the matter. It does not look good if one captain retires in the midst of the tournament, and it is even not right. We want to give a good farewell, but even after that if they don't want it, what can we do," he said.

"To me, he is the ODI skipper, and it remains that way till now," Nazmul added. Litton Das to lead in Tamim's absence Tamim's fellow opener Litton Das will now lead Bangladesh in the remaining two ODIs against Afghanistan, with an eye on Shakib Al Hasan to captain the Tigers in the World Cup if Tamim refuses to make a u-turn on his call to return.

"If he [Tamim] does not play vice-captain will run the show, and Litton is there as vice-captain," he said. "We want him to return after changing his decision, and he did not resign to us, rather whatever we are hearing, was said in the media," he added.