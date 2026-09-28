/Tale of two GOATs: Ronaldo benched in Portugal win as Messi's stunning free-kick can't save Inter Miami

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are currently the biggest footballers who continue to play the game. Messi, however, retired recently from international football for Argentina and now only plays for Inter Miami in the USA's Major League Soccer (MLS). Ronaldo, meanwhile, continues to play international football for Portugal even at 41. The two footballers, although having a juxtaposed day on Sunday (Sep 27), saw Ronaldo spend the time on the bench during Portugal's UEFA Nations League match against Norway, while Messi scored a stunning free-kick goal for Inter Miami, albeit in a loss.

Ronaldo sits out Portugal's win in Nations League

In the UEFA Nations League match played on Sunday (Sep 27) between Portugal and Norway, Ronaldo, who has 979 goals to his name, spent the entire match on the bench. Portugal, however, won the match to make it two wins in two games. For Portugal, Joao Felix scored in the 17th minute to put them 1-0 ahead at half-time. Norway's Erling Haaland then scored the equalizer in the 51st minute, but Goncalo Ramos scored the go-ahead goal in the 54th minute, which proved to be the winner.

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Messi scores, but Inter Miami lose

Messi, on the other hand, had a different day than Ronaldo. The former Argentina player scored the equalizer for Inter Miami in the 33rd minute of their MLS match against the Columbus Crew on Sunday (Sep 27). Messi took the free kick near the right side of the Crew's touch line and sent the ball curling into the far top corner of the net at an impossible angle. Have a look at the goal below: