ugc_banner

TAKE A BOW, KING KOHLI! Virat becomes highest run-getter in ODI, T20 World Cup history

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 09:05 PM IST

Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Ind vs Afg, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli has created history. He has now become the highest run-getter in ODI, T20 World Cup history.

Virat Kohli created another record on Wednesday (Oct 11) during India's ICC ODI World Cup clash versus Afghanistan at his home ground, i.e. the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. During his knock in India's 273-run chase, Kohli surpassed Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to have the most runs in World Cups (both ODIs and T20Is). 

Most Runs In Men's World Cups (ODIs and T20Is)

Virat Kohli - 2,279*
Sachin Tendulkar - 2,278
Kumar Sangakkara - 2,193
Chris Gayle - 2,151
Mahela Jayawardene - 2,116

trending now

Most Runs Among Indians In Men's World Cups (ODIs and T20Is)

Virat Kohli - 2,279*
Sachin Tendulkar - 2,278
Rohit Sharma - 2,072
Yuvraj Singh - 1,331
MS Dhoni - 1,309

Talking about the 34-year-old Kohli, he has always been a big-tournament player. He ended as the highest run-getter in the 2014 and 2022 T20 World Cup whereas he was the fifth-highest run-scorer for India in their victorious run in the 2011 ODI World Cup and ended with second-most among Indians in the 2019 edition. While he doesn't have a century in the T20 WC history, he has two centuries in the 50-over mega event. Overall, he has 14 fifties in the history of the T20 WC along with eight in the 50-over WC. 

Kohli moved past Tendulkar who has never played a T20 WC. Tendulkar ended with six appearances in ODI WC history. Meanwhile, Kohli is playing his fourth ODI WC and has already played equal number of T20 WCs.

recommended stories

recommended stories

RELATED

ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma wreaks havoc with blistering ton as India down Afghanistan in Delhi

Rohit Sharma leapfrogs Sachin Tendulkar for most hundreds in ODI World Cup with blistering knock vs Afg

Rugby WC: France captain Antoine Dupont trains with headguard before quarter-final tie vs South Africa

Topics