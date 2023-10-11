TAKE A BOW, KING KOHLI! Virat becomes highest run-getter in ODI, T20 World Cup history
Story highlights
Ind vs Afg, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli has created history. He has now become the highest run-getter in ODI, T20 World Cup history.
Ind vs Afg, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli has created history. He has now become the highest run-getter in ODI, T20 World Cup history.
Virat Kohli created another record on Wednesday (Oct 11) during India's ICC ODI World Cup clash versus Afghanistan at his home ground, i.e. the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. During his knock in India's 273-run chase, Kohli surpassed Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to have the most runs in World Cups (both ODIs and T20Is).
Most Runs In Men's World Cups (ODIs and T20Is)
Virat Kohli - 2,279*
Sachin Tendulkar - 2,278
Kumar Sangakkara - 2,193
Chris Gayle - 2,151
Mahela Jayawardene - 2,116
trending now
Most Runs Among Indians In Men's World Cups (ODIs and T20Is)
Virat Kohli - 2,279*
Sachin Tendulkar - 2,278
Rohit Sharma - 2,072
Yuvraj Singh - 1,331
MS Dhoni - 1,309
Also read: Rohit Sharma becomes joint-fastest to 1k runs in ODI World Cup history during India-Afghanistan clash
Talking about the 34-year-old Kohli, he has always been a big-tournament player. He ended as the highest run-getter in the 2014 and 2022 T20 World Cup whereas he was the fifth-highest run-scorer for India in their victorious run in the 2011 ODI World Cup and ended with second-most among Indians in the 2019 edition. While he doesn't have a century in the T20 WC history, he has two centuries in the 50-over mega event. Overall, he has 14 fifties in the history of the T20 WC along with eight in the 50-over WC.
Kohli moved past Tendulkar who has never played a T20 WC. Tendulkar ended with six appearances in ODI WC history. Meanwhile, Kohli is playing his fourth ODI WC and has already played equal number of T20 WCs.