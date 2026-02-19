/T20 World Cup: ‘Weight of Expectations,' Gavaskar explains Abhishek Sharma’s rare slump after 3rd duck

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma got out on zero against the Netherlands in India’s final T20 World Cup group game in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (Feb 18), registering his third duck thus far in this tournament. Even though he batted for close to 90 minutes in the nets ahead of the match, he failed to open his account, worrying the fans and even the experts. One such name, Sunil Gavaskar, spoke on Abhishek’s rare slump, considering his scores and strike-rate in the lead-up to the T20 WC, saying perhaps the expectations’ weight is getting onto him.

"Maybe the expectations might be weighing just a little too heavily on him. He is a lovely guy. If he had got a flying start in the first game, things might have been different. But now, you can sense that the expectations of being the big guy, the six-hitter, the No. 1 batter in the team, might be weighing heavily on him," Sunil Gavaskar said during post-match analysis on Star Sports.



Gavaskar noted that, considering his range of shots, Abhishek must allow himself to spend more time in the middle before opening his arms. Although known for clearing boundaries for fun even on the first ball of the match, Abhishek is advised to take his time and play dots if required, knowing he can always make up for that in the next eight balls.



"I think with the range of shots he has, he has to give himself a little more time in the middle. Not be looking to open his innings with a boundary or a six. If he gets it, then fine - but looking to play across the line for the big shot, no. Even if there are four dot balls, it does not matter because in the next four to eight balls, he can make up for that,” Gavaskar opined.

‘His manner of dismissals is predictable’

Abhishek got out on zero thrice in his maiden ICC event, and all while playing a leg-side slog. While twice he got out caught at the mid-on area, Aryan Dutt cleaned bowled him on a four-ball duck in the previous game, forcing Gavaskar to call the manner of his dismissals predictable. Urging him to play smart cricket, Gavaskar said Abhishek must get off before trying to play his natural game.

"He has to play smart cricket. He has to get the circulation in his legs. He has to get off the mark. If you are playing for India, you have to get off the mark, and everything will fall in place. The way he is getting out is very predictable. The mindset is such that, 'I am being seen as somebody who hits at a 200 strike-rate, I have to live up to that.' You don't have to. It's just natural - when you take a couple of singles, you get a sense of the pitch. He will get a big score once he gets set," Gavaskar concluded.

