Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /T20 World Cup: Tim David ruled out of Ireland game as captain Marsh backs Australia to ‘get the job done’

T20 World Cup: Tim David ruled out of Ireland game as captain Marsh backs Australia to ‘get the job done’

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Feb 10, 2026, 16:18 IST | Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 16:18 IST
T20 World Cup: Tim David ruled out of Ireland game as captain Marsh backs Australia to ‘get the job done’

T20 World Cup Tim David ruled out of Ireland game as captain Marsh backs Australia to ‘get the job done’ Photograph: (Others)

Story highlights

Australia is placed in Group B alongside the tournament's co-host, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Oman and Zimbabwe. 

In a massive blow to Australia ahead of its tournament opener against Ireland on Wednesday (Feb 11), star all-rounder Tim David is unavailable for selection, but Nathan Ellis, who just returned from an injury, is. In addition to the missing twin pace attack of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, David’s absence could hurt Australia; its captain, Mitchell Marsh, however, is backing the former champions to ‘get the job done’ despite the odds going against them.

Despite conceding the away T20Is in Pakistan (0-3), Australia hasn’t looked vulnerable, and Marsh is keen on pressing the right nerve, urging his teammates to look at the positives while approaching the T20 glory.

Also read | T20 World Cup: Bas de Leede stars in Netherlands’ biggest win by wickets vs Namibia

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Look, I think we certainly want to be positive in the way we go about things," he told reporters on the eve of their clash with Ireland, who are ranked 11 in the world, to Australia's two. "I think in these conditions, it's just about being really clear on how you're going to go about it and playing what's in front of you.

"The word adaptability has been thrown around in our team meetings so far, and just adapt to whatever situation is put in front of us and get the job done."

Meanwhile, the Aussie skipper Marsh said he had no concerns over what will be a fairly inexperienced pace attack also featuring Xavier Bartlett and Ben Dwarshuis, who was a last-minute replacement for Cummins.

Trending Stories

"We've sort of built out a squad of maybe 18 to 20 people that have played over the last 12 months, and we've got game time to all of them," he said. "They've all faced different situations in matches, and whilst some of them haven't played a lot for Australia, they've played a lot of cricket, and we've got great confidence that they're going to be able to do the job for us."

(With inputs from AFP)

About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

Trending Topics