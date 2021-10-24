T20 World Cup, SL vs BAN live streaming: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match?

Bangladesh will lock horns with Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka in the third match of the Super 12 of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday afternoon (October 24). The two Asian sides are coming into the main draw of the competition after playing the qualifiers.

In the qualifying round, the Islanders were at their very best as they returned with three back-to-back wins. On the other hand, the Mahmudullah-led Bangla Tigers started with a shocking defeat at the hands of Scotland in their opening clash in the T20 WC before winning two on the trot to enter the Super 12. The tricky surface of the Shajarh Cricket Ground, Sharjah is best suited for both sides, comprising wily medium pacers and spinners.

In head-to-head tally, Sri Lanka lead Bangladesh 7-4 whereas the Lankans lead the Bangla Tigers 1-0 in the T20 WC history.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh taking place?

The T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

What time does the T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh begins at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh?

The T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the T20 World Cup match between ENG vs WI will be available on Hotstar. The T20 World Cup matches will be shown on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD, and DD Sports.