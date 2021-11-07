T20 World Cup, PAK vs SCO live streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Scotland match?

Match 41 of the T20 World Cup edition will see the in-form Babar Azam-led Pakistan (PAK) take on Kyle Coetzer-led Scotland (SCO) on Sunday evening (November 7). The game will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pakistan has already won all four matches in the Super-12 stage and has already qualified for the Semi-finals. Whereas Scotland is yet to open its winning account in the tournament.

Pakistan would like to go to the playoffs stage with a win whereas Scotland would be looking to end its World Cup journey on a good note.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan vs Scotland taking place?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan vs Scotland will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time does the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan vs Scotland begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan vs Scotland begins at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan vs Scotland?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan vs Scotland will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the T20 World Cup match between PAK vs SCO will be available on Hotstar. The T20 World Cup matches will be shown on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD, and DD Sports.