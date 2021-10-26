T20 World Cup, PAK vs NZ live streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand match?

Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand in the match 19 of the T20 World Cup 2021, in the UAE, on Tuesday evening (October 26). This will be the second game of the day, following the West Indies-South Africa encounter in Pool A.

Talking about the Babar Azam-led Men in Green, the one-time winners dominated their opening fixture in the Super 12 round by beating their arch-rivals India by ten wickets. Opting to bowl first, Babar-led Pakistan rode on Shaheen Afridi's 3/31 and Haris Rauf's 1/25 to restrict India to 151-7. In reply, Babar's 68 not out and Mohammad Rizwan's 79 not out completed the run-chase without dropping any sweat.

After such a clinical performance, Pakistan will be favourites against New Zealand, against whom they have some unfinished business after the Black Caps pulled out of their tour of the Asian giants at the last moment in mid-September. Kane Williamson-led Kiwis, on the other hand, will have a task to stop the rampant Pakistani line-up, on slow and batting-friendly surfaces in Sharjah.

New Zealand are entering the Super 12 on the back of two defeats in a row in the warm-up games.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan vs New Zealand taking place?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan vs New Zealand will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan vs New Zealand begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan vs New Zealand begins at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan vs New Zealand?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan vs New Zealand will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the T20 World Cup match between ENG vs WI will be available on Hotstar. The T20 World Cup matches will be shown on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD, and DD Sports.