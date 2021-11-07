T20 World Cup: NZ skipper Kane Williamson 'looking forward' to facing England in semi-final

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said that his side is looking forward to the semi-final clash against England in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (November 10). New Zealand defeated Afghanistan to book a place in the semi-final, confirming Afghanistan as well as India's ouster from the tournament. India are yet to play their last match of Super 12 stage against Namibia on Nov 8, but it is a dead rubber.

After registering an eight-wicket emphatic win against Afghanistan, Williamson lauded his teammates for putting up an outstanding performance. During the post-match presentation, the NZ skipper said, "We know we have got another strong challenge coming up in a few days but really pleasing outing today for the team. Great fielding effort as well, that was outstanding. With the day games, it`s important to set the tone in the park and bring that energy and we saw that from everybody."

"They (England) are a very strong side, for us it`s important we keep learning and focus on the sort of cricket we want to play. It`s been an incredibly tough competition and we`ve seen a lot of tight games as well. We are looking forward to the occasion," he added.

Kane Williamson also praised the 'dangerous' Afghanistan side and said that it was good to restrict them to a below-par score. "We know how dangerous this Afghanistan side is, they have got match-winners in all departments. It was nice to set the tone with the ball first up, take some early wickets which is always good, and restricting them to a below-par score on a 150-155 surface," he added.