T20 World Cup: NZ skipper Kane Williamson 'looking forward' to facing England in semi-final

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Nov 07, 2021, 11:39 PM(IST)

Kane Williamson Photograph:( IANS )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Kane Williamson also praised the 'dangerous' Afghanistan side and said that it was good to restrict them to a below-par score

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said that his side is looking forward to the semi-final clash against England in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (November 10). New Zealand defeated Afghanistan to book a place in the semi-final, confirming Afghanistan as well as India's ouster from the tournament. India are yet to play their last match of Super 12 stage against Namibia on Nov 8, but it is a dead rubber. 

After registering an eight-wicket emphatic win against Afghanistan, Williamson lauded his teammates for putting up an outstanding performance. During the post-match presentation, the NZ skipper said, "We know we have got another strong challenge coming up in a few days but really pleasing outing today for the team. Great fielding effort as well, that was outstanding. With the day games, it`s important to set the tone in the park and bring that energy and we saw that from everybody." 

"They (England) are a very strong side, for us it`s important we keep learning and focus on the sort of cricket we want to play. It`s been an incredibly tough competition and we`ve seen a lot of tight games as well. We are looking forward to the occasion," he added. 

WATCH | Rashid Khan impresses with football skill during Afghanistan vs New Zealand clash

×
×

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup: 'We take a lot of positives from this tournament,' says Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi

Kane Williamson also praised the 'dangerous' Afghanistan side and said that it was good to restrict them to a below-par score. "We know how dangerous this Afghanistan side is, they have got match-winners in all departments. It was nice to set the tone with the ball first up, take some early wickets which is always good, and restricting them to a below-par score on a 150-155 surface," he added. 

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
No match is being played.
Nov 07, 2021 | Super 12 - Match 40
ICC World Twenty20, 2021
NZ
(18.1 ov) 125/2
VS
AFG
124/8 (20.0 ov)
New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Nov 07, 2021 | Super 12 - Match 41
ICC World Twenty20, 2021
PAK
(20.0 ov) 189/4
VS
SCO
117/6 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan beat Scotland by 72 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App