T20 World Cup: Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev tells why India vs Pakistan clash is important

Millions of cricket fans are desperately waiting for October 24, as the Virat Kohli-led Team India will start their ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign with a heavyweight clash against Pakistan on the same day in Dubai. The cricket rivalry between the two nations goes above and beyond and when it comes to cricket in the World Cup, the frenzy is unparalleled.

Ahead of the match, critics have been weighing in on the possible playing XIs, winning probability, etc. Now, former Indian captain Kapil Dev also gave his valuable insight over the situation.

Commenting on the match, Kapil said that players "get recognition" by doing well in IND-PAK matches. If a youngster comes out and performs well, then he gets global recognition. "It all depends on pressure and pleasure. If you are enjoying the game or are under pressure. If you take too much pressure, then you will not get the desired performances. The chances of winning the game increase for the team who believes in having fun while playing," explained Kapil Dev While speaking in a show on ABP TV.

He further added, "Players get recognition by doing well in IND-PAK matches. If a youngster comes out and performs well, then he gets global recognition. Whereas, if a senior player does not do well, then it can hurt his reputation."

The bilateral series between India and Pakistan has been suspended due to political reasons and previously, the arch-rivals met at the 2019 World Cup in England, where India won against Pakistan and maintained their unbeaten record in World Cups.

Here's India's squad:

India squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Varun, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan.

Standby players: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel.