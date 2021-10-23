T20 World Cup: Australia beat South Africa by 5 wickets in first Super 12 match

PTI
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Published: Oct 23, 2021, 06:54 PM(IST)

Australian Team Photograph:( PTI )

In the first game of the Super-12s match, Australia defeated South Africa by 5 wickets after restricting them to 118/9 in 20 overs.

Australia beat South Africa by five wickets in their opening Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday.
Australia chased down the target of 119 in 19.4 overs with Steve Smith scoring 34-ball 35.

For South Africa, Anrich Nortje took two wickets while Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi got one each.

Earlier, Electing to bowl, Australia restricted South Africa to a meagre 118 for nine.

Aiden Markram scored 40 for the Proteas after their top-order crumbled. Kagiso Rabada was the next best batter for them with an unbeaten 19-run knock at number eight.

Fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood (2/19) and Mithcell Starc (2/31) took two wickets apiece while spinner Adam Zampa (2/21) also accounted for two batters.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 118 for 9 in 20 overs. (A Markram 40, K Rabada 19 not out; J Hazlewood 2/19, A Zampa 2/21).

Australia: 121 for 5 in 19.4 overs (Steve Smith 35, Anrich Nortje 2/21). 

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Oct 23, 2021 | Match 1
ICC World Twenty20 Asia A Qualifier, 2021
QAT
(20.0 ov) 133/5
VS
BAH
134/2 (13.1 ov)
Bahrain beat Qatar by 8 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Oct 23, 2021 | Super 12 - Match 13
ICC World Twenty20, 2021
AUS
(19.4 ov) 121/5
VS
SA
118/9 (20.0 ov)
Australia beat South Africa by 5 wickets
Full Scorecard →
