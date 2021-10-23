T20 World Cup: Australia beat South Africa by 5 wickets in first Super 12 match

Australia beat South Africa by five wickets in their opening Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

Australia chased down the target of 119 in 19.4 overs with Steve Smith scoring 34-ball 35.

For South Africa, Anrich Nortje took two wickets while Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi got one each.

Earlier, Electing to bowl, Australia restricted South Africa to a meagre 118 for nine.

ALSO READ | 'People are trying to dig something': Virat Kohli on decision to leave T20I captaincy

Aiden Markram scored 40 for the Proteas after their top-order crumbled. Kagiso Rabada was the next best batter for them with an unbeaten 19-run knock at number eight.

Fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood (2/19) and Mithcell Starc (2/31) took two wickets apiece while spinner Adam Zampa (2/21) also accounted for two batters.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup: Mohammad Kaif weighs in on Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam debate ahead of Indo-Pak clash

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 118 for 9 in 20 overs. (A Markram 40, K Rabada 19 not out; J Hazlewood 2/19, A Zampa 2/21).

Australia: 121 for 5 in 19.4 overs (Steve Smith 35, Anrich Nortje 2/21).