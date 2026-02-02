‘Prove you’re fair’: Shahid Afridi challenges ICC amid Pakistan’s India-game boycott row

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi took to his X handle to back his country’s government decision to boycott the marquee India match at the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup, while challenging the ICC to prove its fairness and impartialness on this escalating matter. Although he backed the idea of sports (cricket here) opening doors when politics closes them, and that he felt it was regrettable that the two teams would not face off this time, Afridi stood by the Pakistani government's verdict.

“I’ve always believed cricket can open doors when politics closes them. It’s regrettable that Pakistan won’t play India at the #T20WorldCup, but I stand behind my government’s decision. This is the moment for @ICC to lead and prove through decisions, not statements, that it is impartial, independent and fair to every member,” Afridi posted on X.

The Pakistan government confirmed its team’s participation in the 20-team tournament in India and Sri Lanka in a social media post, while refusing to play arch-rivals India in the scheduled Group-A game on February 15 in Colombo, raising eyebrows.



“The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February against India,” said a post on X on Sunday.



Meanwhile, the apex body (the ICC) took note of it, further warning the PCB of its long-term implications, which could likely impact the global cricket ecosystem, something Pakistan is a member of and a beneficiary of.



“The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of,” read an ICC press release late on Sunday.

Afridi’s history with India

Shahid Afridi was a fierce on-field competitor against India; however, things began turning ugly once he retired and started taking jibes on the ever-burning Kashmir issue, often making provocative remarks.



Even after Pakistan-based terrorists killed 26 civilians in broad daylight in Pahalgam, Kashmir, last year, Afridi made shocking remarks, saying, "The terrorists continued to kill people in Pahalgam for an hour, and not a single Indian soldier out of 8 lakhs showed up. But when they did, they blamed Pakistan.

