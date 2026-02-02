/Pakistan team departs for T20 World Cup; no formal word from PCB on India match boycott

The Pakistan Cricket Team has departed for Sri Lanka for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 amid India-match boycott claims. After whitewashing Australia across three T20Is at home, Pakistan left for the Island Nation on Monday (Feb 2), which will stage all its games, including the knockouts, should they proceed. While the Pakistan government’s official social media post confirms the team's participation in the 20-team tournament, its refusal to play India in a scheduled group game on the third Sunday of this month (Feb 15) raised eyebrows. The ICC, however, hasn't received a formal word from the PCB over its stance.

The video footage released by the PCB shows T20 World Cup-bound players departing for Sri Lanka for the first showpiece event of the year, where they are in Group A alongside India, the USA, the Netherlands and Namibia. Unlike Australia, England and New Zealand, who have decided against playing any warm-up games in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup, Pakistan will play one against Ireland in Colombo.



WATCH VIDEO –

Meanwhile, the Pakistani government’s official post sent shockwaves across the cricket world, with mainstream analysts, including commentators and former cricketers, coming out bashing this move. While the world-renowned presenter Harsha Bhogle feared ‘worse’ for the PCB and Pakistan on the repercussions front, ex-England captain Kevin Pietersen took to his X account to question, ‘Should Pakistan and India qualify for the T20 WC final, would Pakistan boycott that game too?’

Here is what Kevin Pietersen said,

Returning to the consequences the PCB could suffer upon agreeing to its government’s directives, which they are bound to, the ICC could slap punitive financial penalties, potentially docking their World Test Championship (WTC) points, holding its ICC rankings, restricting top-tier teams from touring the country and overseas players’ participation in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

What did ICC say about Pakistan’s boycott of the India match?

Swiftly replying to the social media (of Pak govt.) which threatened to hamper cricket and this World Cup’s integrity by choosing selective participation, the ICC said, "While the ICC awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule.



"ICC tournaments are built on sporting integrity, competitiveness, consistency and fairness, and selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of the competitions,” its official statement read.

