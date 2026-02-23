/T20 World Cup 2026: Motie’s four-for power West Indies to 107-run win over Zimbabwe

West Indies defeated Zimbabwe by 107 runs on Monday (Feb 23) in the Super Eight stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing a huge target of 255, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 147. Brad Evans top-scored with a quickfire 43 off 21 balls, striking five sixes and two fours. Dion Myers (28) and captain Sikandar Raza (27) also contributed, while Tony Munyonga and Tadiwanashe Marumani added 14 runs each. However, none of the Zimbabwe batters converted their starts into a big innings as the West Indies bowlers maintained tight control throughout.

For West Indies, Gudakesh Motie was the standout performer with the ball, finishing with 4/28 in four overs. Akeal Hosein claimed 3/28, while Matthew Forde chipped in with two wickets for 27 runs.

Earlier, Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bowl first. West Indies posted a massive total of 254 for six in 20 overs. Shimron Hetmyer led the batting with a quick 85 runs off 34 balls, hitting seven fours and seven sixes. Rovman Powell supported him with 59 runs from 35 balls, including four fours and four sixes. Sherfane Rutherford (31 not out off 13 balls) and Romario Shepherd (21 off 10 balls) contributed quick runs at the end to push the score to a good total.

For Zimbabwe, Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani took two wickets each, while Brad Evans and Graeme Cremer picked up one wicket each. Overall, the West Indies batters showed strong and aggressive hitting.

Zimbabwe had a poor start to their chase, losing openers Tadiwanashe Marumani (14) and Brian Bennett (5) early. Ryan Burl was dismissed for duck. Dion Myers and Sikandar Raza tried to rebuild the innings, but both were out within the first 10 overs.