/T20 World Cup 2026: Can Australia qualify for Super 8 if Zimbabwe vs Ireland washes out

Rain delayed the toss for the crucial Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match at the Pallakele International Stadium in Kandy on Tuesday (Feb 17). The match is vital for both Zimbabwe and Australia, as if Zimbabwe win, they will move into the Super Eight stage and knock the 2021 champions Australia out of the tournament.

What if Zimbabwe vs Ireland washes out

If rain stops the match and there is no result, then both teams will get one point each. Zimbabwe would then have five points. Even if Australia beat Oman in their last league match on Friday, they can only reach four points. This means a no-result would still send Zimbabwe into the Super 8 along with Sri Lanka.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Australia’s chances of reaching the Super Eight stage were already shaken after they lost to Sri Lanka by eight wickets in Kandy on Monday (Feb 16). Dushan Hemantha took three wickets for 37 runs in his four overs and helped bowl Australia out for 181. In chasing, Pathum Nissanka scored an unbeaten 100 from just 52 balls, leading Sri Lanka to an easy win and securing their place in the Super 8.

Also Read - New Zealand crush Canada to enter Super 8; AFG knocked out from T20 World Cup

After the match, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh said that his team did not perform well enough and explained that the problem was mainly their execution.

He further added that the team was disappointed but did not want to blame anyone and admitted that they have failed to execute their plans, especially as the pitch became slower later in the match.

“I think it was probably just execution tonight. That full-strength batting lineup has some of the best players of spin in Australia. It was more about execution. Sri Lanka pulled it back beautifully. We were probably a few short after the start. We had great belief going into the second innings, but we were outplayed,” Marsh said at post-match press conference.