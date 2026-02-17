/T20 World Cup 2026: Can Australia qualify for Super 8 if Zimbabwe vs Ireland washes out

Rain delayed the toss for the crucial Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match at the Pallakele International Stadium in Kandy on Tuesday (Feb 17). The match is vital for both Zimbabwe and Australia, as if Zimbabwe win, they will move into the Super Eight stage and knock the 2021 champions Australia out of the tournament.
What if Zimbabwe vs Ireland washes out
If rain stops the match and there is no result, then both teams will get one point each. Zimbabwe would then have five points. Even if Australia beat Oman in their last league match on Friday, they can only reach four points. This means a no-result would still send Zimbabwe into the Super 8 along with Sri Lanka.
Australia’s chances of reaching the Super Eight stage were already shaken after they lost to Sri Lanka by eight wickets in Kandy on Monday (Feb 16). Dushan Hemantha took three wickets for 37 runs in his four overs and helped bowl Australia out for 181. In chasing, Pathum Nissanka scored an unbeaten 100 from just 52 balls, leading Sri Lanka to an easy win and securing their place in the Super 8.
After the match, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh said that his team did not perform well enough and explained that the problem was mainly their execution.
Trending Stories
He further added that the team was disappointed but did not want to blame anyone and admitted that they have failed to execute their plans, especially as the pitch became slower later in the match.
“I think it was probably just execution tonight. That full-strength batting lineup has some of the best players of spin in Australia. It was more about execution. Sri Lanka pulled it back beautifully. We were probably a few short after the start. We had great belief going into the second innings, but we were outplayed,” Marsh said at post-match press conference.
“I guess we’ll never know what would have happened if we made 220. We had a good platform but weren’t able to execute towards the back end. It’s disappointing. We’re certainly not here to blame anyone, but we’re a disappointed group. We knew we were going to face spin towards the back end, the pitch slowed up a little bit, but again, it was about execution,” he added.