T20 World Cup 2022: NZ beat Ireland by 35 runs in Adelaide, take big step towards progressing to SFs

On Friday (November 04), New Zealand defeated Ireland by 35 runs and have strengthened their chances of progressing into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 edition in Australia. Locking horns with the Irish line-up in their last league stage match, after a defeat at the hands of England, Kane Williamsno & Co. produced a fine performance to topple the Andy Balbirnie-led Ireland camp and take a big step towards qualifying to the semi-finals. With this win, NZ now have ended the Super 12 round with seven points. While Australia, who now play Afghanistan, and England (to meet Sri Lanka tomorrow) can equal them but it will take a lot out of them to go past the Black Caps in terms of Net Run Rate (NRR).

Opting to bowl first, Ireland bowlers didn't start well as Finn Allen and Devon Conway posted a 52-run first-wicket stand in less than six overs. Allen made an 18-ball 32 whereas Conway returned for 28, Williamson upped the ante -- an area where he has struggled in this tournament so far -- and got some support from Glenn Phillips (9-ball 17) and Daryl Mitchell (21-ball 31*) to post a challenging 185 for 6 at the picturesque Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. From Ireland's perspective, Joshua Little claimed a hat-trick in the 19th over and became the sixth bowler, overall, to achieve this feat in T20 WC history (second Irishman).

In reply, Ireland openers -- captain Balbirnie and Paul Stirling -- started off on a positive note but post their departures, the middle and lower order couldn't do much as NZ bowlers chipped in with regular breakthroughs. Lockie Ferguson returned with 3 for 22 whereas the likes of Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi ended with two wickets apiece. George Dockrell's late hits (15-ball 23) managed to take his side to 150 for 9 in 20 overs as Kiwis won comfortably by 35 runs.

The 2021 runners-ups have done enough to top Group 1. Nonetheless, they will keep an eye on Australia-Afghanistan and England-Sri Lanka even though they have NRR in their favour (+2.113).

WHAT THEY SAID

Kane Williamson | Winning captain and Player-of-the-Match: The ball held on the surface a little bit, I think the guys at the top were brilliant to give us the start and help us build the momentum. Then I think the spinners bowled brilliantly to get us the win. I was just trying to build some partnerships and contribute, happy to time a few balls as well today but it was a real team effort. They (Ireland) played some amazing cricket, played some challenging cricket and we had to adapt well, which I thought we did. The ball was stopping on the surface, the openers made a great start and the rest of the batters adjusted well to the conditions, especially against spin. I wanted to take my options, work on partnerships, speak with the batters about things to do going forward. We had to wait until the 9-over mark to get our first wicket. We needed to adjust our lines, bowl a bit slower and I thought the bowlers did so beautifully.

Andy Balbirnie | Losing captain - We played a top-class team and when you play such teams, you need to capitalize on all opportunities. We bowled well right through the tournament, the fielding was a bit off. (Coming to today) It was nice to set-up a platform - that has been a trend in this tournament, but we needed someone to kick on from there. We're quite happy with what we achieved (in the tournament), compared to where we were in the last 12 months, we have improved a lot, especially against good teams and we are looking forward to meeting these sides once again. (On Josh Little) He's a class operator and showed it today