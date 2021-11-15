T20 WC: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson says, 'we gave it our best shot but it wasn't enough'

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said his side gave it their "best shot" but apparently, it was not enough as they fell short in the final clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, facing an eight-wicket defeat against an outstanding Australian team.

Losing the toss has more or less been the match-deciding factor throughout the tournament. A similar thing happened in the summit clash also when Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and invited the Kiwis to bat first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (November 14).

Batting first, the New Zealand team posted a competitive 172 on the board but Williamson's 85 off 48 balls went in vain Australian opener David Warner and Mitchell Marsh made it look easier to help their side clinch the maiden T20 World Cup title. Marsh smashed an unbeaten 77 as Australia baked on a 92-run second-wicket stand between Warner (53) and Marsh to achieve their target.

ALSO READ | 'Proud' Australian skipper Aaron Finch lauds team after T20 WC win: 'We knew our backs were against the wall'

Lauding his team's efforts, Kane said, "We certainly made every effort. Guys came out and committed to their plans. They didn't give an inch really. Really proud of our team's efforts throughout. Came here in the final and gave it our best shot but it wasn't enough."

It was just another hearth break for Williamon, who is one of the most sought after cricketers in the world as the Kiwis also lost the 2019 ODI World Cup to England in a dramatic final that was decided on boundary count after a Super Over was also tied.

Weighing on the same, Williamson told reporters, "You sign up to play the game, and you win and you lose, and these are things that can happen on any day."

IN PICS | From India vs Pakistan clash to BLM row: Standout moments of T20 World Cup 2021

"You know, if you look at the campaign on a whole, which we do, and the type of cricket that we have been able to play, I can say that we are very proud of our efforts throughout this period of time.

"You get to a final and anything can happen. You mentioned perhaps that white ball in 2019, which might be a longer discussion if you have some time."

Reflecting on the future, Williamson, said, "The bigger picture is the important one, and it is trying to continue to improve as a group. I thought we came here with some relatively — or a mix, I suppose, of experience and younger players, that a lot of them, it's their first time in a World Cup and they played extremely well and are much better for the experiences they have had and there's a lot of growth here."