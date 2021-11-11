T20 WC, India vs Pakistan: Shaheen Afridi explains how Shoaib Malik helped him to take KL Rahul's wicket

Pakistan's left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is currently in top form in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, said Indian batter KL Rahul's wicket actually belongs to his teammate Shoaib Malik, not him.

On October 24, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan smashed unbeaten half-centuries as Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets to register a first win over their arch-rivals in a Twenty20 World Cup.

The win was, however, set up by Pakistan's ace pacer Afridi, who returned with figures of 3-31 that restricted India to 151-7. He struck the first blow with an express delivery that swung in to trap Rohit Sharma lbw for a first-ball duck.

ALSO READ | Former Pak spinner feels T20I retirement on cards for Virat Kohli, says 'two groups exist in Team India'

Then got KL Rahul with a delivery that came in sharply to take the batsman's thigh pad and rattle the stumps. Now, Afridi has revealed an interesting story behind KL Rahul's wicket, explaining how veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik helped him.

"I asked Shoaib, can I bowl fuller? He said to me 'Shaheen don't bowl fuller, just try to bowl length here, yeah? So I said yeah, not too much swing in first over, so let me try to bowl the ball," said Shaheen while talking to The Telegraph.

"Shoaib is playing for 22 years for Pakistan. He's played a lot of cricket, he knows everything because every conditions, he played in… he has experience so that's why I asked him which ball shall I bowl to Rahul," he added.

"Thank you, it's not my wicket, it's your wicket," Shaheen said to Malik.

ALSO READ | Watch: Shaheen Afridi enacts dismissals of India's top 3 Virat Kohli, Rohit and Rahul on public demand

During the Indo-Pak match, Shaheen's third wicket was Kohli's, who scored his 29th T20 fifty to help the team rebuild before being caught behind.