Swiss Open: H S Prannoy goes down against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in men's singles final

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy lost to Jonatan Christie of Indonesia 12-21 18-21 in the men's singles final of Swiss Open 2022 which lasted for 48 minutes here at St. Jakobshalle arena.

In the opening game World No.8, Jonatan Christie started off on a positive note taking a 4-1 lead by winning three points on the trot. The Indian fought back winning 4 consecutive points taking a 5-4 lead.

The World No. 26 Indian led 7-5 at one point but from there on lost his way as the Indonesian won four consecutive points to take a 12-8 lead.

At 13-10 lead the World No.8 Christie won seven points consecutively to take a massive 20-10 lead and went on to win the opening game 21-12 to go one game up.

In the second game, both the shuttlers fought neck-to-neck as at one point they were both levelled at 7-7 but from there on Jonatan Christie won four consecutive points to take an 11-7 lead.

Trailing 9-13 the Indian made a comeback to make it 13-13. After that, the Indonesian World No.8 made the race away with a 20-15 lead and it all seemed over.

Prannoy fought winning three consecutive points but it was too little too late for him as Jonatan Christie won the second game 21-18 and claim the men's single title of Swiss Open Super 300.