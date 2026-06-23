Nitish Kumar Reddy is ruled out of India’s T20I series against Ireland and England with a left quadriceps injury, with uncapped all-rounder Suryansh Shedge named as his replacement. The 23-year-old received his maiden India call-up just days after helping India A clinch the ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka, which also included Afghanistan A.

A lower-order batter, Shedge scored 147 runs at a strike rate in excess of 120, while bowling 23 overs across five games and picking up two wickets. He bowled at an economy of 6.04.

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Representing Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, Shedge scored 158 runs in seven outings, striking at close to 180 (175.55) and averaging 39.50 with the bat.

Reddy’s injury was aggravated during the third and final ODI against Afghanistan in Chennai, and he will now undergo his rehab at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) for at least a month. The selectors will follow his recovery, eyeing his comeback to the side for the away Test series in Sri Lanka in August.



Besides Reddy, ace quick Mohammed Siraj (workload management) and Varun Chakravarthy (foot injury) were previously withdrawn from the T20I squad picked for the UK tour.



Meanwhile, England also announced their potent 17-man squad for the five T20Is against India, starting July 1 in Chester-Le-Street. Harry Brook will lead the squad, with Jofra Archer returning to England’s T20I scheme of things. Seamers Jamie Overton and Brydon Carse have missed out on selection due to respective injuries, and uncapped all-rounder James Coles received his maiden call-up to the national side.

Team India UK Schedule -

Against Ireland

1st T20I - June 26, Belfast

2nd T20I - June 28, Belfast

Against England

T20I Series Schedule –

1st T20I - July 1, Chester-Le-Street

2nd T20I – July 4, Manchester

3rd T20I – July 7, Nottingham

4th T20I – July 9, Bristol

5th T20I – July 11, Southampton

Team Squads -



India's Updated T20I Squad for Ireland and England Series -



Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vice-capt), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Suryansh Shedge and Prasidh Krishna



England T20I Squad for India Series -

