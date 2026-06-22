/England T20I Squad for India Series: Uncapped James Coles earns maiden call-up, Archer included

Uncapped all-rounder James Coles has earned his maiden England call-up for the five-match T20Is against India, starting July 1. The promising youngster bats in the top three for Sussex and bowls left-arm spin, having recently featured for the England Lions against South Africa. England announced a potent 17-man squad for the marquee home T20I series against India, led by Harry Brook. Jofra Archer will lead the pace attack consisting of Luke Wood, Sonny Baker, Saqib Mahmood and Josh Tongue.

England squad for India T20Is -

Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood



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Coles even attracted the highest bid at the inaugural player auction, with London Spirit paying £390,000 ($516,000) to sign him earlier this year.



"James Coles is an exciting addition and has earned his place following his performances with the England Lions and in T20 competitions here and abroad during the past 12 months," national selector Marcus North said.

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England will don the T20I jersey just two days after the scheduled end of the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge. While Baker and Tongue were released from the squad for the series decider against the Kiwis, Archer, captain Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell and Jordan Cox are among those picked for the final Test.



On the other hand, Lancashire fast bowler Saqib Mahmood regains his place for the first time since January, whereas Brydon Carse and Jamie Overton miss out due to injuries.



"We have selected a larger squad to accommodate for the fact that this series will begin shortly after the Test series against New Zealand is due to conclude, which allows us to be flexible," North said.

T20I Series Schedule –