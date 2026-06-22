/Cricket Regulator drops investigation into Stokes, Atkinson nightclub incident

The Cricket Regulator has dropped the investigation into Ben Stokes and his England teammate Gus Atkinson’s nightclub incident, which led to their exile from the squad for the second Test against New Zealand. Although the two have returned to the playing XI for the series decider at Trent Bridge, they have also been cleared of regulatory breaches in that London club episode that made headlines all over. ECB’s probe, which ran in parallel, has also ended as the two parties cleared the Test captain and seamer in a major boost to England Cricket.

Per earlier reports, both Stokes and Atkinson were said to be involved in an altercation involving Saracens rugby union player Totoa Auvaa that also left a member of the England security team bloodied.

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"The Cricket Regulator's role is to determine whether any participant or player has breached any applicable ECB Cricket Regulations.



"The investigation followed multiple lines of enquiry to gather and assess evidence in relation to the events in question.



"Having carefully reviewed all currently available information, the Cricket Regulator has determined that there is insufficient evidence to establish that any regulatory breach occurred. Accordingly, no further action will be taken against either player,” The Cricket Regulator, which does not cover team protocols in its remit, said in a public statement.



Meanwhile, the Cricket Regulator, headed by director Chris Haward, a former national chief constable lead for serious and organised crime, interviewed the two players before clearing them of any violent conduct. However, the two have been handed written warnings for breaching curfew/conduct standards.



Stokes and Atkinson celebrated England’s first Test win over the Kiwis (at Lord’s) at a London nightclub before a brawl broke out, leaving the two out of England's cricket scheme of things. While the investigation was on, the ECB allowed the star players to play for their respective teams in the County Championship. Stokes featured for Durham, scoring 95, and Atkinson returned with four wickets playing for Surrey.



Just before the conclusion of the second Test against New Zealand, which England lost by 253 runs, Stokes and Atkinson were withdrawn from their respective County games; the ECB recalled them to the side for the third and final Test in an official announcement soon after.



Stokes returned as the captain, replacing Joe Root, who took over the baton temporarily in his absence.

ECB probe’s outcome

The ECB probe into the late-night trip to the Rex Rooms in Chelsea determined that Atkinson had been subject to two "unprovoked attacks" to which he did not retaliate.



Stokes, meanwhile, was found not to be present at the time.



On the other hand, Rob Key, the ECB's managing director of men's cricket, has said the relevant information was shared with the Team England Player Partnership; the head coach, Brendon McCullum, however, accepted on Sunday that an element of "ambiguity" may have existed.