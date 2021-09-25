Suryakumar Yadav or Kieron Pollard: Sanjay Manjrekar names surprise picks as future RCB captain after Virat Kohli

Former India cricketer and cricket expert Sanjay Manjrekar has backed two Mumbai Indians (MI) stars as potential captaincy replacements for Virat Kohli after he steps down as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post the conclusion of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. Manjrekar has made a couple of surprising picks for RCB captaincy post Kohli.

Kohli has already announced that he will be stepping down as the captain of the franchise after the end of the ongoing season. While many believe AB de Villiers should get a chance to lead the side, Manjrekar believes De Villiers should not be Kohli's successor as he is already in the twilight of his career.

Manjrekar named a total of three players who he feels will be ideal replacements for Kohli as RCB captain. He picked two Mumbai Indians players - Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav along with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star David Warner to become the next RCB skipper.

"How many years could you get out of AB de Villiers as the captain? So I would like to have someone who has at least three years to offer. Pollard is one guy who has the leadership qualities. Suryakumar Yadav and David Warner are my three contenders," Manjrekar said in a video on ESPN Cricinfo.

Pollard has led Mumbai Indians on several occasions in the absence of Rohit Sharma while Suryakumar was the vice-captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders during his stint with the side under Gautam Gambhir's captaincy. Warner, who has led Sunrsiers Hyderabad to their only IPL title, was sacked from captaincy last season and can be a terrific replacement for Kohli.

Kohli's RCB currently find themselves on the third spot on the points table after a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings on Friday. Kohli will be hoping to end on a high and help his side clinch their maiden IPL title before stepping down as the captain.