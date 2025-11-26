/Suresh Raina net worth 2025: How Mr IPL built his business empire

Indian legendary left-hander Suresh Raina has always been more than a stylish middle-order batter. Fans know him for his fearless strokeplay, sharp fielding and ability to lift a match in minutes. What makes his journey stand out today is how he carried that same hunger from cricket into business, branding and philanthropy. On his birthday, it feels right to look at how Raina moved from being a key India and CSK player to building a strong business empire off the field.

IPL Earnings

Raina’s cricket years laid the base. He was one of India’s most reliable white-ball players and the heartbeat of Chennai Super Kings. His IPL earnings touched ₹110 crore (around $13 million), placing him among the league’s highest earners. Even after retiring from international and IPL cricket, he stayed close to the sport through commentary, T20 leagues and cricket events, keeping his income steady.

His clean public image made him a favourite for brands across India. Over the years, he endorsed PepsiCo, Boost, Adidas, Maggi, Timex, Intex and more. These deals added nearly ₹40 crore (about $5 million) to his net worth and kept him relevant long after his playing days.



Raina’s business chapter shows his approach and mindset. Along with his wife Priyanka, he built Maate Babycare, an Ayurvedic baby-care brand that is growing fast in the premium space. Their Gracia Raina Foundation supports mother and child health, adding to their goodwill beyond cricket. He has also invested in Sahicoin, a blockchain awareness platform, and New Leaf Dynamic Technologies, which makes eco-friendly cooling systems. These investments together are valued at around ₹20 crore (roughly $2.4 million).

Luxury Assets