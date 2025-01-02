The National Football League (NFL) is confident of hosting the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans after tragic events unfolded on New Year’s Day on Bourbon Street in New Orleans in the United States. The city in Louisiana on Wednesday witnessed a terrorist attack where at least 15 people were killed while celebrations were still on to welcome the new year. While the year-opening Sugar Bowl event was postponed till Thursday, the NFL has dismissed any talks of shifting the Super Bowl event, which concludes the football season on February 9.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the devastating incident in New Orleans. Our thoughts are with the victims, the New Orleans community and all those affected. The NFL and the local host committee have been working collaboratively with local, state and federal agencies for the past two years and have developed comprehensive security plans."

“These planning sessions will continue as they do with all major NFL events and we are confident attendees will have a safe and enjoyable Super Bowl experience,” the league wrote in a statement.

On Wednesday, suspected attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar rammed his car while New Year celebrations were still on at Bourbon Street in New Orleans in the US. The case was handed over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) with the agency investigating it as an act of “terrorism” in the nation. Jabbar is a US military veteran and was a resident of Texas.

The Super Bowl is set to take place on Sunday (Fen 9) with 12 teams competing for the prestigious honour in its 105th season. American Football (AFC) champions will go head-to-head with the National Football Champions (NFC) champions to determine the latest champion. Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs won their second successive title after beating the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. They will be targeting a third successive title in 2025.