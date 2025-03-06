India senior men's national team head coach Manolo Marquez on Thursday announced his 26-member squad, including the legendary Sunil Chhetri, for the March FIFA International Window. The fourth-highest international goalscorer of all-time with 94 strikes to his credit, Chhetri had announced his retirement from the national team in June last year but is now set to make a return in India's blue later this month.

Chhetri returns for India

The Blue Tigers will play a friendly match against Maldives on March 19 in preparation for the opening match of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round against Bangladesh on March 25, the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) informed in a release on Thursday. Shillong's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will host the Indian senior men’s team's two matches that they will play during the FIFA international window in March.

Marquez said, "The qualification for the Asian Cup is very crucial for us. Given the importance of the tournament and the matches ahead, I discussed with Sunil Chhetri about making a comeback to strengthen the National Team. He agreed, and so we have included him in the squad."

In the first match, India will play against Maldives on March 19 in an international friendly as part of preparations for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Final Round campaign. The second match will be against Bangladesh on March 25, India's first game of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Final Round, the AIFF informed.

India's 26-member squad for the March 2025 FIFA International Window:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Asish Rai, Boris Singh Thangjam, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose.

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Brandon Fernandes, Brison Fernandes, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lalengmawia, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, and Suresh Singh Wangjam.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary, Irfan Yadwad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh.

