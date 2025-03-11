The India cricket team had a memorable Sunday (Mar 9) evening after they clinched the Champions Trophy 2025, beating New Zealand in the final. KL Rahul played a crucial role in India’s chase and the backing of the entire nation. However, despite his big day for Team India, his father-in-law and veteran actor Suniel Shetty skipped the Champions Trophy final in Dubai and was instead spotted on at the India Paddle Festival in Mangalore.

Shetty skips KL Rahul’s big day

Having beaten Australia in the semifinal of the Champions Trophy 2025, the eyes were on Sunday’s final where Indian fraternity was in big attendance. Former players, politicians and businessmen were spotted flooding the Dubai International Stadium. Senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had their families with them for the final, but KL Rahul was in spotlight both on and off the field.

Suneil Shetty, the father-in-law of Rahul, was not in attendance to witness India’s win over New Zealand. Interestingly, he also skipped the IIFA awards, which were held on the same day in Jaipur.

Shetty was spotted in his hometown of Mangalore where he was in attendance for the India Paddle Festival. He shared insights from his childhood during an interaction with his fans and media.

On the other hand, Rahul played a key role in India’s win where he scored 34 off 33 and helped India lift the Champions Trophy for the third time. Overall, during the tournament, Rahul scored 140 runs in four innings and was dismissed only once.