STR vs THU Preview & Prediction: Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Playing11,Squad, BBL 2022-23 Live TV, OTT

BBL 2022 - STR vs THU Preview & Prediction: The ninth match of Big Bash League (BBL) 2022 will pit Adelaide Strikers against Sydney Thunder at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Tuesday, December 20. This will be a repeat of the now-famous match between the two sides when they met last week. It was in this match that Sydney Thunders were skittled on the score of 15, the lowest-ever recorded in T20 history.

Sydney Thunders come into the match with only one win out of three matches played. They currently loiter at the sixth spot in the points table. As for the Strikers, they have played two games and have a 100 per cent winning record. The home side is sitting pretty on the top of the points table and will attempt to continue the hot streak.

The likes of Henry Thornton and Rashid Khan will be the one to watch out for and Thunder will have to bring their A-game if they do not want to lag behind this early in the tournament.

Where will BBL 2022-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder be held?

BBL 2022-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder will take place in Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia on 20 Dec.

When will BBL 2022-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder match be Started? – Date

BBL 2022-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder match will start on 20 Dec 2022 at 1:45 PM IST

BBL 2022-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder played in Adelaide Oval , Australia

STR vs THU predicted playing 11

Adelaide Strikers predicted playing 11

Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald, Matt Short, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Harry Nielsen (wk), Rashid Khan, Ben Manenti, Peter Siddle (c), Wes Agar, Henry Thornton

Sydney Thunder predicted playing 11

Matt Gilkes (wk), Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Alex Ross, Oliver Davies, Chris Green (c), Brendan Doggett, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gurinder Sandhu.

BBL 2022-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder squad details

Sydney Thunder squad: Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner, David Willey (withdrawn), Fazalhaq Farooqi (replacing David Willey, first nine matches only), Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu

Adelaide Strikers squad: Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Ryan Gibson, Travis Head, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Rashid Khan, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Matt Short, Jake Weatherald, Henry Thorton, Peter Siddle.





How to watch STR vs THU live Streaming in your country?

In India, BBL 2022–23 STR vs THU match will be live televised on Sony Sports Network. The matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. The matches will also be made available on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. There will be live broadcasting of the matches on Sony Liv app.

In Pakistan, the matches will be aired on PTV, Ten Sports Pakistan (Sony Ten Network).

In Australia, Fox Sports and Seven Network will telecast the matches.

In United States, the match will be televised on Willow TV.

In United Kingdom, the match will be available on BT Sport.

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will televise the matches.

In South Africa, matches will be available on SuperSport.

In Canada, CBN, ATN and Cricket Plus will broadcast the matches.

In Caribbean, Sports Max and Flow Sports will broadcast the matches.