'Stop dreaming': Dwayne Bravo engages in hilarious banter with Kieron Pollard over his son's birthday

West Indies cricketers Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard engaged in friendly banter on an Instagram Post. From playing together for Windies to playing against in the Indian Premier League, both the players enjoy a great camaraderie. 

While celebrating the birthday of his son, Bravo took to Instagram and posted a picture of his firstborn DJ Bravo Jr and captioned, "Today is your day! my firstborn son Djbravo jr happy birthday, daddy love you, Love you! #8 I’m sure u will have a great day lots of cake and ice cream."

In the comment section, Pollard congratulated Bravo's son on his special day, he wrote, "happy bday young bravo". 

To which Bravo replied, "your son-in-law". 

Pollard then asked Bravo to "stop dreaming".

And today's friendly banter was a visual treat for the fans as the post soon gain a lot of traction. 

Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard banter

The two are great friends of each other. Lately, Bravo had said how he convinced Mumbai Indians to sign Pollard. Mumbai Indians Twitter handle had even acknowledged Bravo as the "agent". 

And we all know how signing Pollard turned out to be for the five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians. Both the players are currently in UAE to play for their respective IPL teams. After IPL, both the players will join the West Indies squad to prepare and train for the upcoming T20I World Cup tournament, which will begin on October 17 in UAE. 

The 14th season of the cash-rich tournament was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. After the emergence of multiple Covid cases in the bio-bubbles, the tournament was halted midway through the season when it was underway in India. 

The matches are being played following strict COIVD-19 measures. The BCCI has decided to do away with contact tracing devices for the UAE leg. Although fans are allowed in the stadium, but in a limited capacity. 

