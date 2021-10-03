In pics: Wait, what? Reliving some UNMISSABLE umpiring howlers in IPL

Devdutt Padikkal given not out in RCB vs PBKS game, 2021
When the ball travelled through Padikkal's gloves against Punjab Kings, there was a spike on the extreme edge, according to the replays.
To everyone's astonishment, however, the third umpire, K Srinivasan, declared the RCB batsman not out.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Rahul Tripathi's catch in KKR vs PBKS 2021
Rahul Tripathi took a spectacular deep catch and claimed it in match against Punjab Kings. There was no soft indication, according to the umpires.
After several replays, the third umpire determined that the ball is in contact with the ground and declared it NOT OUT.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Chris Jordan's short-run in DC vs PBKS 2020
During Kings XI Punjab's chase against Delhi Capitals in 2020, square-leg umpire Menon called Chris Jordan for a 'short run' on the third ball of the last over.
However, television replays showed that Jordan's bat was well within the crease when he hit his first run.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Wide ball not called in MI vs CSK final 2019
Kieron Pollard of the Mumbai Indians was irritated by umpire Nitin Menon's failure to call a wide call after a Dwayne Bravo yorker went well over the tram line in the 20th over of Mumbai's innings.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Lasith Malinga’s No Ball in RCB vs MI 2019
Lasith Malinga of the Mumbai Indians overstepped by a few millimetres on the last ball against Royal Challengers Bangalore, but umpire S Ravi failed to see. The decision was later criticised by both team captains.