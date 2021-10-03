In pics: Wait, what? Reliving some UNMISSABLE umpiring howlers in IPL

A wrong umpire decision can change the match. Here's a look at the top five umpiring decisions which became controversial and were criticised by both players and the critics

Devdutt Padikkal given not out in RCB vs PBKS game, 2021

When the ball travelled through Padikkal's gloves against Punjab Kings, there was a spike on the extreme edge, according to the replays.

To everyone's astonishment, however, the third umpire, K Srinivasan, declared the RCB batsman not out.

(Photograph:Twitter)