Steve Smith officially joins Australia’s squad ahead of Sri Lanka tie as Super 8 qualification looms

Australia has received a massive boost ahead of its crucial do-or-die game against the tournament’s co-host, Sri Lanka, in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Monday (Feb 16), with Steve Smith officially announced as Josh Hazlewood’s replacement in the 15-man squad. Smith, who missed out on making the original team, flew to the Island Nation in time for the Sri Lanka game and is likely to be added to the playing XI.

Although earlier announced as a cover for regular captain Mitchell Marsh, who suffered a groin injury ahead of the Ireland match, Smith filled in for the spot left vacant by Hazlewood, who was ruled out of the tournament at the last minute with an injury.



Smith trained with the Australian squad on Sunday (Feb 15) in Pallekele for the Sri Lanka game in Group B, indicating his return to the T20I side for the first time in around two years. On the other hand, Marsh also had an extended net session, showing progressive signs; his fellow teammate and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was also cleared of an injury scare he suffered during the Zimbabwe game.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"ICC regulations stipulate any squad change must be submitted and activated at least one day prior to a match," selector Tony Dodemaide said. "With Steve here, along with some uncertainty around Mitch and Marcus Stoinis, it made sense he [Smith] is activated and available for selection in time for the match, if required."



Meanwhile, for Australia to stay in the race for a Super 8 spot, they must beat Sri Lanka and Oman in their remaining two matches, while also requiring other results to fall in place to ensure they stay ahead of Zimbabwe on the Net Run Rate (NRR).

Smith in T20 cricket

Smith wasn’t Australia’s first choice for the shortest format and hasn’t represented them since February 2024. However, his form in T20s has peaked lately, with Australia and Smith both benefiting from his selection.



Since leading Australia in the home Ashes this summer, Smith helped his Big Bash League (BBL) side, the Sydney Sixers, to reach another final, where they lost to the eventual champions, the Perth Scorchers.

