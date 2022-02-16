'Stellar job': US skier alleges his Twitter account suspended after praising Covid rules at Winter Olympics

US skier Aaron Blunck alleged that his Twitter was suspended after he said China had done a "stellar job with the whole COVID protocol” during the Beijing Winter Olympics.

"I didn’t really know what to expect, being stateside you’ve kind of heard some pretty bad media, and that is completely false - it’s actually been phenomenal," Blunck, 25, told reporters.

Aaron Blunck is impressed by China's #COVID19 countermeasures. "Beijing stateside, you kind of heard some pretty bad media and that is completely false."@alexferreiraski praises staff within the Olympic village for their kind and cheerful attitude.#Beijing2022WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/I8jllm36Ae — Whistle (@Whistle020) February 14, 2022 ×

China has put strict COVID-19 rule for athletes with lockdown rules with several athletes complaining about it. The athletes have also complained about the state of quarantine hotels.

However, the US Olympic skier disagreed with other athletes, saying: "Everybody – from staff, to Covid testers, to accommodation – it’s probably, honestly, one of the better Olympics that we’ve been to.”

Blunck took to Instagram to protest against the alleged suspension by Twitter. Chinese media was quick to pounce on the praise heaped by Blunck as it used his remark to publicise its COVID-19 rule.

#OpenComment US freestyle skiing athlete Aaron Blunck: China has done a "stellar job" with #COVID_19 protocols for the Winter Olympics 2022, being stateside you heard some pretty bad media (regarding COVID) and that is completely false. #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/zvxcjRC2JZ — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) February 13, 2022 ×

Blunck comment was also taken up by Chinese users who began slamming the United States.

#China #America #Beijing2022

Team US athletes Aaron Blunck’s Twitter account got suspended after telling the truth about China at the press conference. Freedom of speech is dead in America! pic.twitter.com/pGI396YYQA — Beijing Winter Olympics Enjoyer 🇨🇳 ☭ (@Dragondescendan) February 14, 2022 ×

Aaron Blunck's Twitter account was suspended. Free speech in the United States has taken its knife to apolitical athletes. The political correctness of America has been astounding. If China is good, ban it. If China is bad, give the green light. Shame!👇#Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/u41Am108Jh — Jack Sparrow 张梓先生 (@KcwsGZ6ARZbE0GC) February 14, 2022 ×

China has been battling a surge in coronavirus cases since September last year. The authorities had earlier locked down several areas including cities in an attempt to curb the virus.

The United States, Canada and other Western nations had announced a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics calling it "genocide games" over China's alleged abuse of human rights abuse in Xinjiang.

(With inputs from Agencies)