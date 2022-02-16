'Stellar job': US skier alleges his Twitter account suspended after praising Covid rules at Winter Olympics

WION Web Team
Beijing Published: Feb 16, 2022, 10:04 AM(IST)

Chinese media was to quick to pounce on the praise heaped by Blunck (Photo Courtesy: Twitter) Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

China has put strict COVID-19 rule for athletes with lockdown rules with several athletes complaining about it. The athletes have also complained about the state of quarantine hotels. Aaron Blunck's remark was lapped up by Chinese media.

US skier Aaron Blunck alleged that his Twitter was suspended after he said China had done a "stellar job with the whole COVID protocol” during the Beijing Winter Olympics.

"I didn’t really know what to expect, being stateside you’ve kind of heard some pretty bad media, and that is completely false - it’s actually been phenomenal," Blunck, 25, told reporters.

×

China has put strict COVID-19 rule for athletes with lockdown rules with several athletes complaining about it. The athletes have also complained about the state of quarantine hotels. 

However, the US Olympic skier disagreed with other athletes, saying: "Everybody – from staff, to Covid testers, to accommodation – it’s probably, honestly, one of the better Olympics that we’ve been to.”

Blunck took to Instagram to protest against the alleged suspension by Twitter. Chinese media was quick to pounce on the praise heaped by Blunck as it used his remark to publicise its COVID-19 rule.

×

Blunck comment was also taken up by Chinese users who began slamming the United States.

×
×

China has been battling a surge in coronavirus cases since September last year. The authorities had earlier locked down several areas including cities in an attempt to curb the virus.

The United States, Canada and other Western nations had announced a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics calling it "genocide games" over China's alleged abuse of human rights abuse in Xinjiang.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read in App