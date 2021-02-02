'Stance taken by CA is regrettable...': Cricket South Africa reacts to Australia series postponement

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday expressed their disappointment over the postponement of home series against Australia as the cricket board said that Cricket Australia's decision to call off the series CA "is regrettable and will have a serious impact on the sustainability of the less wealthy cricket playing nations.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Cricket Australia announced that their tour of South Africa was postponement amid fears of the second wave and new variant of the coronavirus. While Cricket Australia also expressed their disappointment over the postponement of the much-awaited series in the Rainbow nation, Cricket South Africa's statement clearly shows that the latter has been left disappointed.

Cricket South Africa, in their statement, further revealed that they had invested a significant sum to ensure there is proper planning ahead of the tour while also taking necessary permission from the South African government to provide a safe environment to the Australian contingent.

The board added the now-postponed tour "represents a serious financial loss".

Notably, South Africa recently hosted Sri Lanka and even Pakistan's women team are currently touring the Rainbow nation. South Africa are also continuing with their domestic 'Momentum One-Day Cup'.

Cricket South Africa's full statement over postponed Australia series:

Cricket South Africa (CSA) was on Tuesday informed by Cricket Australia (CA) that their tour to the country scheduled to begin later this month will not be going ahead due to Covid-19 fears.

CSA wishes to record its immense disappointment at the news. The safety of players is always paramount and over the past few months, CSA held many detailed discussions with CA regarding Covid-19 protocols. These discussions included assessing and managing the Covid-19 risks and consulting with a range of leading medical experts including the SA Ministerial COVID Advisory Committee. CSA worked hard to meet the changing demands of our Australian counterparts.

CSA is particularly disappointed given that South Africa recently hosted Sri Lanka in a bio-secure environment (BSE) at Centurion, with no breaches of protocol. Currently the Pakistan Women’s team are touring the country in a secure BSE in Durban.

Apart from those two successful BSEs, CSA has continued its domestic Momentum One-Day Cup in a BSE in Potchefstroom and no positive cases have been reported. In addition, it must be noted that President Ramaphosa announced an easing of lockdown restrictions last night in response to the 75% reduction in new Covid-19 infections since the peak of the second wave in December 2020.

“We are extremely disappointed by the decision of CA,” Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith, stated. “CSA has been working tirelessly in recent weeks to ensure that we meet every single expectation of CA.

“This was set to be the longest tour in a BSE comprising a three-match Test series that was scheduled to begin with Australia’s arrival later in the month. So to be informed about the CA decision at the eleventh hour is frustrating.”

CSA’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra, added that there was not much more CSA could have done to appease CA and prepare more appropriately.

“The protocols we had proposed to CA were unprecedented,” he stated. “Firstly, we had agreed that our own Proteas team would enter the BSE 14 days prior to the arrival of the Australian team, thus altering their planning during the current tour of Pakistan.

“Amongst some of the other key arrangements made were that all four areas (two hotels and two venues) had a protocol to implement a strict BSE with no contact with anybody outside this area.

“We subsequently agreed to two separate BSEs and had granted Australia full and exclusive use of the Irene Country Lodge, which we shared with Sri Lanka, with a minimum staff present on site.

“In terms of the arrangements, the Proteas were to move to a separate hotel altogether. Furthermore, all hotel staff, match officials and even bus drivers were to enter the BSE 14 days prior to Australia’s arrival.

“In addition, CSA had also committed to importing an Australian tracking system at great cost to ensure proper tracking of close contacts in the event of a positive test. The touring team was also going to be granted VIP access through the airports, after government intervention to ensure this privilege.

“These are just some of the protocols that CSA was to put in place. We had really gone the extra mile to make sure that the tour would proceed.”

Pholetsi Moseki, CSA Acting Chief Executive Officer said, “It is indeed sad that after all the engagements and effort made to ensure a secure visit by our Australian counterparts, the tour has been derailed. CSA has incurred significant costs related to the planning stages and the cancellation of the tour represents a serious financial loss.

“In this challenging period for cricket and its member countries, we believe the stance taken by CA is regrettable and will have a serious impact on the sustainability of the less wealthy cricket playing nations.”