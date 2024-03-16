Sri Lanka rope in Pakistan’s Aaqib Javed as fast bowling coach for T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has appointed former Pakistan seamer Aaqib Javed as their new fast-bowling coach till the conclusion of the 2024 T20 World Cup in June (to be held in the Caribbean and the USA), the board announced in a statement on Saturday (March 16). Javed will depart for the Island Nation next week.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of former Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed as the national team's fast-bowling coach," an SLC statement said. "He will work with the national team until the completion of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup."

A new-ball bowler during his time, Javed has served as Pakistan's bowling coach before, guiding them to their maiden T20 World Cup title in England in 2009. Later, he coached UAE when ICC granted them an ODI status, and they qualified for the 2015 World Cup Down Under. Besides, Javed was Pakistan's U-19 coach in 2004 when they won the title.

ALSO READ: Shane Watson pulls out of race to become Pakistan head coach despite lucrative offer

Javed, 51, is associated with the Pakistan Super League (PSL), serving as Lahore Qalandars' head coach since 2017. He led the franchise to successive titles in 2022 and 2023, while Lahore endured a disappointing campaign this season, winning just one game and finishing at the bottom of the points table.

Meanwhile, Javed is a World Cup winner with Pakistan; he featured in 163 ODIs and 22 Tests between 1988 and 1998.

Sri Lanka revive after WC fallout drama

Following last year's 50-over World Cup in India, where Sri Lanka suffered a dismal fate, especially against India in Mumbai, where they got all out on 55 in the chase of 358, an outrage from fans led to the chaos within the cricket board. The ICC had to step in and suspend the board on corruption and government intervention charges later.

However, their on-field cricket seemed to make headlines for the right reasons.