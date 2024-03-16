Shane Watson pulls out of race to become Pakistan head coach despite lucrative offer

Former Australia allrounder Shane Watson has pulled out of the race to become Pakistan's new head coach despite having a lucrative offer at hand. PCB's preferred candidate, Watson, was in advanced discussions with the board regarding taking over the top job in Pakistan cricket; however, his prior commentary and coaching commitments saw him dropping out at this stage.

Watson coached Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) this season, having thoroughly enjoyed his time working with Pakistani players. Given the packed schedule with the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA in June, Watson looked forward to working with them.

Watson currently has a commentary deal at the IPL, besides being a head coach of the San Francisco Unicorns in the Major League Cricket (in the USA). Above all, Watson also has a young family to look after in Sydney.

Meanwhile, per the reports doing rounds in local media, the PCB had offered Watson a whopping US$2 million a year deal, with the latest reports suggesting the exact number is close to half of it.

However, had Watson accepted PCB's offer to take over the head coach's role, he would have been on the board immediately overseeing the upcoming New Zealand white-ball series and away T20I series against England in May, just ahead of the marquee event starting June 3.

With Watson pulling out at this hour, the PCB will resume their hunt for a top-notch candidate to take up the vacant spot ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Changes in PCB's backroom staff

Following an under-par 50-over World Cup last year, wherein Pakistan failed to reach the semis despite having favourable conditions, the cricket board sacked the entire backroom staff, including team director Mickey Arthur and head coach Grant Bradburn.