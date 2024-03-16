ICC shares rules for knockout games in case of rain delay during upcoming T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup scheduled to be played from June 1 in the USA and West Indies will have reserve days for the semi-final and the final of the tournament. The knockout games will also have a bigger cut-off of 10 overs in the second innings to constitute a game as full and declare a winner.

In general, five overs in second innings is the cut-off in a T20I to constitute as a full game in case of rain delay or other interruptions. The five-over rule, however, is still intact for the group stage of the tournament.

In addition to it, stop clock will become a permanent fixture in white-ball games, starting with the T20 World Cup. The stop clock was tried in the international games from December 2023 and has been approved by the ICC as a permanent rule. According to the rule, the fielding side has to start the next over within 60 seconds of the completion of the previous over.

Also Read: Ireland skipper Paul Stirling becomes first batter to hit 400 fours in T20Is

Failing to comply with the stop clock will attract warning from the on-field umpires for first two instance and a penalty thereafter. The fielding side will be penalised with five-run per instance after the two initial warnings of breaking the stop-clock rule.

There are a few exceptions to the rule provided by the ICC which are as follows:

When a new batter comes to the wicket between overs

An official drinks interval has been called

The umpires have approved the on-field treatment of an injury to a batter or fielder

The time lost is for any circumstances beyond the control of the fielding side