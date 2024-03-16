ICC shares rules for knockout games in case of rain delay during upcoming T20 World Cup
The qualification for the first 12 slots of the 2026 T20 World Cup will also be on the line in the upcoming 2024 edition.
The T20 World Cup scheduled to be played from June 1 in the USA and West Indies will have reserve days for the semi-final and the final of the tournament. The knockout games will also have a bigger cut-off of 10 overs in the second innings to constitute a game as full and declare a winner.
In general, five overs in second innings is the cut-off in a T20I to constitute as a full game in case of rain delay or other interruptions. The five-over rule, however, is still intact for the group stage of the tournament.
In addition to it, stop clock will become a permanent fixture in white-ball games, starting with the T20 World Cup. The stop clock was tried in the international games from December 2023 and has been approved by the ICC as a permanent rule. According to the rule, the fielding side has to start the next over within 60 seconds of the completion of the previous over.
Failing to comply with the stop clock will attract warning from the on-field umpires for first two instance and a penalty thereafter. The fielding side will be penalised with five-run per instance after the two initial warnings of breaking the stop-clock rule.
There are a few exceptions to the rule provided by the ICC which are as follows:
- When a new batter comes to the wicket between overs
- An official drinks interval has been called
- The umpires have approved the on-field treatment of an injury to a batter or fielder
- The time lost is for any circumstances beyond the control of the fielding side
Apart from this, the qualification for the first 12 slots of the 2026 T20 World Cup will also be on the line in the upcoming 2024 edition. The 2026 T20 WC will be hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka and will feature 20 teams.